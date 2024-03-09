Jagan to reveal YSRC poll manifesto details at Siddham today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to give a boost to YSRC rank and file at the final mega Siddham meeting at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday by revealing the salient aspects of YSRC’s 2024 election manifesto.

As many as 43 Assembly and four parliamentary constituencies’ in-charges and candidates have been tasked with the responsibility of mobilising the crowd and ensuring travel arrangements for them.

The YSRC think tank hopes to have over a crore people witness the Siddham event by live telecasting it on television and social media platforms and putting up LED screens all across Addanki for people to experience the meeting.

Health minister Vidadala Rajini, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and other leaders have camped at Siddham venue for days to supervise the arrangements. Rajini said all arrangements are in place to accommodate the 15 lakh people expected to turnout for the final Siddham meeting of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She underlined that crowd turnout has increased gradually, starting with 5 lakh in Bheemili, 7 lakh in Denduluru and 10 lakh in Anantapur.

Rajini disclosed that the Chief Minister will reveal the salient points of YSRC election manifesto to the masses as part of his speech.

MP Venkataramana said a ramp is being arranged, so that Jagan Mohan Reddy could walk closer to the people and greet them.

YSRC leaders claimed that Siddham has touched its peak through Maa Nammakam Nuvve Jagan, which has already had 1.05 crore downloads.

This unique song has been shot at various locations, covering AP’s diverse topography and vibrant culture. Strategically, the song is aptly conveying the party’s message to the grassroots and cementing their trust in CM Jagan and YSRC, say the ruling party leaders.

According to YSRC insiders, the election notification is expected to be issued in three or four days’ time. The YSRC election manifesto is in its final stage of preparation. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy will start revealing its snippets during Sunday’s meeting.

The CM will speak about "Na Kala” at the final Siddham meeting on Sunday to explain his vision regarding welfare and development.

Sources said Jagan Mohan Reddy is focussing on north Andhra, as he plans to shift the government’s administrative base to Visakhapatnam after the 2024 elections. On Saturday, he interacted with north Andhra YSRC regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other leaders regarding the election campaign. He later interacted with legislators of Uttarandhra as well as its assembly segment coordinators and in-charges.