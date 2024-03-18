Jagan to Go on Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra Across 21 Districts in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will embark on 'Memantha Siddham' (We are all ready) bus yatra as part of the YSRC campaign for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The yatra, reminiscent of the earlier Odarpu Yatra and Praja Sankalpa Yatras, will feature interactions with the public apart from public meetings to be conducted daily. It will span 25 Parliamentary constituencies. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to start the Bus Yatra from March 26 or 27, from Idupulapaya and conclude the same at Ichapuram. The yatra over at least one month will cross 21 districts.

In a meeting at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with regional coordinators of the YSRC. Discussions revolved around the bus yatra, route mapping, manifesto, and other pertinent issues. Jagan Mohan Reddy provided directives to party leaders regarding strategies to confront the alliance of three parties.

During the regional coordinators' meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy told them that there was ample time for the candidates as the election schedule provided them nearly two months to campaign. He urged YSRC candidates to capitalise on this flexibility and sought to visit all secretariats and seek people's blessings. He stressed the importance of ensuring the success of the bus yatra like the Siddham meetings.

The four Siddham meetings garnered significant success, with the sentiment of starting at Idupulapaya and concluding at Ichapuram proving fruitful for the YSRC. Based on the sentiment, the bus journey will follow suit from Idupulapaya to Ichhapuram. The party leaders have primarily planned interactions in the morning, followed by large public meetings in the afternoon and evening.

CM Programmes party coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram confirmed that the YSRC chief is geared up for a massive campaign in the state for the elections. As part of this endeavour, a bus trip will be undertaken across the state under the banner of "Memanta Siddham." Raghuram disclosed that apart from the four districts/Parliamentary constituencies where Siddham meetings were held, the bus yatra will cover the remaining 21 districts. He announced the start of the bus yatra on March 26 or 27, highlighting the significance of large public meetings in galvanising party workers and leadership in every village across the state, like the Odarpu Yatra and Praja Sankalpa Yatra organised in YSR political programmes