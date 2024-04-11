Jagan to address Memantha Siddham meeting at Etukuru

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would address a public meeting Etukuru Bypass Road at about 3.30 pm as part of the YSRC’s Memantha Siddham on its 13th day on Friday.

He will start from Dhulipalla at 9 am and proceed in the bus to Sattenapalli, Korrapadu, Medikonduru and Perecherla Junction before reaching the Housing Board via Nallapadu and have a break in his tour for the lunch.

The CM will proceed to Chuttugunta Circle and reach Etukuru Bypass Road via VIP road at about 3.30 pm and address the public meeting.

Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu is contesting from the segment while Kanna Lakshminarayana is representing the opposition Telugu Desam.

Jagan Mohan Reddy started interacting with the beneficiaries of several welfare schemes as part of his ongoing ‘Memantha Siddham’. He is getting good feedback from the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes.

After addressing the public meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy will proceed to Namburu Bypass Road covering Takkellapadu Bypass, Pedakakani Bypass and to Vengalarao Nagar where he would camp for the night.