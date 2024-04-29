Jagan Starts 3.0 Campaign With Barbs at TD Chief

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday cautioned voters not to place faith in opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, “as it will be a perilous act of putting one's head in a tiger's mouth.”

The YSRC chief employed vivid analogies, likening voting for Naidu to awakening Chandramukhi, a renowned demonic figure from Indian cinema.

Buoyed by his Memanta Siddham bus yatra, the ruling party president commenced his next phase of campaign from Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Sunday, redoubling the pitch of implementing his party’s 2024. Later, the CM also participated in public rallies in Venkatagiri and Kandukur constituencies.

Addressing charged crowds, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the YSRC government has delivered on its promises made in its 2019 manifesto, which he referred to as a holy book. He described the upcoming elections as a crucial choice between continuing his government's transformative welfare agenda or its dismantling by an opposition regime.

"This election is not about electing MPs and MLAs. It is about deciding whether the life-changing initiatives for the poor will continue for another five years or wither away. Our schemes will continue uninterrupted if you reaffirm your faith in YSRC. However, be prepared for the untimely demise of these schemes if you succumb to Chandrababu's mirage of fictional promises,” warned the YSRC chief.

He accused the TD chief of rehashing unrealistic pledges to suck the blood of poor, like a Chandramukhi. He reminded people that the TD-Jana Sena-BJP combine’s "Super 6” guarantees are to deceive the people once again in 2024, like the alliance did in 2014. Contrarily, he claimed, his government has treated its 2019 manifesto commitments as sacrosanct, directly transferring over ₹2.7 lakh crore to beneficiaries through 130 types of welfare payments.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said: "As elections are drawing near, non-locals are coming to our state. However, be assured; these opportunists will quickly return to Hyderabad once they face defeat. Chandrababu's alliance is merely a non-local kitty party group with no genuine interest in the welfare of our people, or the development of our state.”

CM pauses speech during namaz

While addressing public at his meeting in Kandukur, he paused his speech on hearing the call from nearby masjid for Muslims to pray. Highlighting his tenure's achievements, he said the village / ward secretariat system brought governance to the people's doorsteps, along with initiatives like revamped schools, village clinics, and transparent financial assistance schemes.

On education, Jagan cited digital classrooms, free textbooks and meals, English teaching via the IB curriculum, and online certification courses as major reforms. He listed pro-farmer measures like interest-free crop loans, free electricity, input subsidies, crop insurance, and assured procurement at MSPs. He also highlighted women's empowerment and caste-based quotas in nominated positions and ministries.

The YSRC chief pointed out that the TD regime not only deceived farmers on loan waivers, but also failed to waive a single rupee of DWCRA loans.