Jagan Slams Naidu as ‘Villain’ Preventing Uplift of Poor

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused former chief minister and Telugu Desam president Nara Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to sabotage the Navaratnalu welfare schemes designed for the poor.

Addressing a public gathering in N Agraharam village of Ongole mandal in Prakasam district on Friday, the Chief Minister said Naidu was a "villain" who prevented the poor from getting justice. Naidu and his allies had filed as many as 1,191 cases in courts, aiming to hinder the distribution of free house sites to the homeless people.



“Chandrababu, who had humiliated SCs, BCs and other weaker sections with disparaging remarks during his tenure as Chief Minister, had moved courts to sabotage the YSRC government's welfare schemes,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.



"While construction of 8.90 lakh houses has been completed for the poor, 22 lakh more houses are under construction," he said.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was unfortunate that Naidu was still in politics after cheating all sections of the people. “He had defaulted on his loan waiver promise to farmers and self-help groups and threw his 2014 election manifesto into the dustbin after coming to power.”



He said Naidu was now making impractical promises to win the next elections. “Unlike Naidu who depends on his friendly media and foster son, YSRC relies on God and people's support,” the CM said, and urged the electorate to vote his party back to power.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu did not have the people's support. “Instead, the non-resident Andhras, who have no voting right in the state and who had aided him in his policy of plunder, stash and devour while as CM, were backing him for their selfish interests.”





