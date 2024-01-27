Jagan ‘Siddham’ for ‘Yuddham’ Starting Today from Vizag

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is “Siddham (ready)” for the 2024 “Yuddham (war)”, launching the same on Saturday with a public meeting in Bheemli near Visakhapatnam, which is proposed to be the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The first regional rally is expected to attract over 3–4 lakh people from 34 constituencies in north Andhra.

YSRC has chosen the crispy and catchy term “Siddham” for the electoral battle, which Jagan Mohan Reddy has described as Kurukshetra Yuddham.

North Andhra, Visakhapatnam and Godavari regions have conventionally supported Telugu Desam. Hence, the Chief Minister has planned to start his mega-election campaign from Bheemli to consolidate the support from the people of these regions.

The ruling party has launched a massive publicity campaign with the slogan "Siddham" and has released audio and video songs to attract voters. All major hotspots in Andhra Pradesh have been adorned by specially designed posters, hoardings and billboards that highlight “Siddham'', showing Jagan Reddy in aggressive, determined and confident postures, along with the image of his father late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and YSRC flag.

The “Siddham” slogan is intended to convey the message that Jagan Mohan Reddy is ready to take on the negative propaganda of the opposition parties, prepared to fight any alliance and counter the conspiracy by rivals who have pitched his sister Y.S. Sharmila against him.

“Siddham” is to convey the readying of bigger and better welfare plans of the future YSRC government, increasing the spirits of YSRC cadres.

The CM has launched a new political strategy, strategically calling the beneficiaries of welfare schemes as his star campaigners. He has asked them to cast their votes to YSRC in the ensuing elections to ensure the continuity of the slew of DBT and non-DBT welfare schemes in future.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is cautioning people that a vote for the Opposition will result in losing the welfare schemes. He is instructing party rank and file to meet all beneficiaries and their families to consolidate their support for YSRC in the 2024 elections.

Senior analysts say generally politicians focus on caste and class groups. But the Chief Minister, for the first time, had created a new poll group with beneficiaries of schemes, and forming a new strategy to consolidate their support in the elections.

Analysts say Jagan Mohan Reddy is starting the poll campaign from Vizag to use north Andhra development and the issue of Visakhapatnam as the capital in the elections.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the City of Destiny – Vizag – has developed during the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. It is going to be the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh soon. “This is why the CM has chosen the place to start his election campaign,” Ramakrishna Reddy underlined.