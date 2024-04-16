Jagan Seeks Votes to Continue Welfare Schemes

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the people to support the YSRC in the present elections to enable him continue with the welfare schemes of his first term.

“We conceived and implemented these schemes without any corruption and discrimination,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a public meeting held as part of the party’s Memantha Siddham programme at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The present elections are not meant just to elect MLAs and MPs. The results will be crucial for future of the the state for the next five years. We will continue with the series of welfare schemes benefitting every section of the people. The elections will decide whether the welfare schemes will continue or stop. The other parties have no interest in these schemes. I urge the voters to not get carried away by the false promises made by Telugu Desam chief Chandababu Naidu.”

“The electoral fight is between the poor with whom I stand for their welfare, and the fraud represented by Naidu.”

The Chief Minister said Naidu and his adopted son, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, were suffering from high blood pressure and they were turning hysterical when their faults were exposed. “They start cursing and abusing me.”

He asked Naidu whether he was not involving in backstabbing, fraud, cheating, telling lies and resorting to conspiracies all through his political career. The people remember Naidu by such traits, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Pawan Kalyan was making a mockery of institution of marriage by changing wives four to five years, just as he changed cars. “If this is the trend he is setting, what could be the fate of women,” he asked.

The CM criticised him for even changing his Assembly segments for electoral fight.

He said that as the Opposition parties were shooting arrows at him, these would also hit the welfare schemes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy cited his progress report, listing a series of welfare schemes and development works he carried out in the last five years, and urged the people to vote for the YSRC if they wanted the welfare schemes to continue. “These are benefiting the pensioners, women, students, farmers and several other sections of the people. I urge them to support me and the YSRC in the present elections.”

He also listed the series of developmental works being taken up by his government - like setting up 17 medical colleges, four sea ports, 10 fishing harbours, six fish landing centres, restructuring of districts into 26, setting up 15,000 village/ward secretariats, 11,000 RBKs, getting `1 lakh crore investment and a host of other initiatives.

“Do you want volunteers to be back at your doorstep,” he asked, and said, “If so, they should support the YSRC in the elections.”