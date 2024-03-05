Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated Bhavitha, a programme aimed at a vibrant skill development ecosystem, which equips youth with the wherewithal to meet the growing needs of the industry.

Addressing students and youth trained in various skills after launching Bhavitha, the CM said Bhavitha is a wholesome and comprehensive programme, which brings convergence between industry and institutions like ITI and polytechnic colleges.

The programme’s sole objective is to empower youth with skills and knowledge, which make them readily employable by the universities.

The Chief Minister also launched the web portal and mobile app AP Skill Universe, the platform that coordinates with skill training and development programmes.

He said, “To make youth globally competitive, the state government has started revolutionising the educational system. This will enable students to get certificates from international educational institutions like Harvard and MIT in emerging courses.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that such an approach has become necessary due to the lack of job-oriented courses in the present educational system. Thus, the government has already started changing the training ambiance in polytechnic and ITI colleges.

He disclosed that 158 industrial units have come forward to train ITI and polytechnic students in various skills and employ them in their organisations.

“Each constituency and every district will have a skill development hub and skill training college. They will work under the aegis of a Skill Development University,” the CM said.

He pointed out that Bhavitha – cascading skills paradigm – had so far been a pilot project. It will henceforth be implemented on a regular basis, he underlined.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that 26,000 out of the 53,000 youth trained under the programme have already got placements in different institutions.

Incidentally, two of the trained youth also spoke on the occasion. They thanked the CM for launching the programme.

Minister for Skill Development B. Rajendranath, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, and Principal Secretary (Skill Development) P.S. Suresh Kumar participated in the programme.