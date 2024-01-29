Jagan Joins YSRC's Exercise to Finalise Fifth List

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took part in an exercise to release the fifth list of party’s probable nominees to contest for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the ensuing polls in the state.

Several MLAs and MPs arrived at the CM’s camp office throughout the day to check if they find their names in the list of party in-charges/coordinators for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. Some MLAs and MPs, who were spotted outside the CM’s camp office include Thopudurthi Prakash, Sucharitha, Annabathuni Siva Kumar, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, regional coordinator Ayodhya Rami Reddy, minister Jogi Ramesh and a host of others.



The YSR Congress leadership has already released four lists so far resulting in dissent among some sections of MLAs and MPs who felt slighted at being changed from one segment to another based on certain parameters. Some such members have quit the party.



However, the YSRC leadership has been focused on selecting candidates with the main criteria being to win all the MLA seats in the Assembly.



Party sources said the fifth list may be released any time as a marathon exercise is being taken to select the right candidate to contest in the polls to secure victory for the party.

