Jagan entrusts father-son duo from Peddireddy family to counter Naidu, PK

Tirupati: In a strategic move, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is fielding his trusted associates to raze the opposition's strongholds.

After meticulously planning strategies to defeat Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in his home turf of Kuppam, Jagan Mohan Reddy set his sights on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram.

For the Kuppam mission, the YSRC chief has assigned senior leader and energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to oversee implementation of strategies to dethrone Naidu from his long-held bastion. Kuppam has been a TD stronghold for several years, with Naidu consistently winning the seat with huge margins.

However, in the 2019 elections, Naidu faced a tough fight, trailing initially but eventually winning the seat. The subsequent local body polls placed the TD behind, providing the YSRC an opportunity to have the last laugh.

This time, the YSRC is making a resolute attempt to dethrone Naidu. Ramachandra Reddy, through the party's Kuppam in-charge K.R.J. Bharat, has set the stage for this mission via various welfare programmes over the past three years. He is actively taking the YSRC's campaign forward and inching towards the goal of defeating Naidu here.

Meanwhile, the CM’s 'Operation Pithapuram' against Pawan Kalyan is progressing. He reportedly entrusted Ramachandra Reddy’s son and Rajampet MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy with the task of overseeing YSRC's electoral activities in the constituency.

Mithun started running the operations for YSRC in association with the designated contestant, Vanga Geetha, in Pithapuram.

Pawan Kalyan’s announcement to contest from Pithapuram constituency, meanwhile, triggered unrest within the TD ranks. On the other hand, Mithun is holding regular meetings with party leaders and cadres in the constituency.

By entrusting the father-son duo of Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Peddireddy Mithun Reddy with the crucial tasks of countering Naidu and Pawan Kalyan respectively, Jagan Mohan Reddy has demonstrated his trust in their abilities to lead the YSRC charge.