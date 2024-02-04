Jagan Calls Opposition Leaders Non-Resident Andhras

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy described Opposition leaders, including TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and Naidu’s batch of coverts as Non-Resident Andhras, as they stay in Hyderabad. “Be wary of these leaders’ conspiracies in the upcoming polls,” he cautioned people.

Addressing an election meeting at Denduluru in Eluru district on Saturday, Jagan Mohan Reddy called Chandrababu Naidu as “Chadramukhi,” whose political fate had been sealed in a ballot box by people of Andhra Pradesh in the last elections itself.



He went on to describe the former chief minister as “Chandragrahanam.” He slammed Naidu for by nature being a cheat and a liar. He cautioned people, especially poor, that he (Naidu) is coming to knock at their door like Dracula, only to suck their blood.



The Chief Minister said though Naidu had served as a CM for 14 years, he has nothing to claim credit for. He slammed the TD chief for forging an alliance with other parties only to trick people again and hoodwink them.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu has started remembering late N.T. Rama Rao only after backstabbing the latter. The CM maintained that the TD chief’s “Raa-Kadali-Raa” programme is only an invitation to leaders of other political parties to join him.



He said that Naidu is calling Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, his sister-in-law Bhuvaneswari of BJP and his batch of coverts only to split votes and try to cheat people of Andhra Pradesh once again.



The YSRC chief expressed wonder as to how Naidu has invited the party, which treacherously split erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and even entered the name of late YSR in the chargesheet of a case.



Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu and leaders associated with him have no link with AP, as they stay in Hyderabad. He accused these leaders of remembering the people of AP only at the time of elections.



He remarked that if Naidu has no alliance, he would even find leaders whom he could field from all the 175 Assembly segments of Andhra Pradesh in the ensuing polls in the state.



Maintaining that the elections are just 60 days away, the Chief Minister said the YSRC party has given importance to all its supporters and appropriately accommodated them in party positions and in government, rewarding them suitably.



Jagan Mohan Reddy informed his party leaders and workers that a bright future awaits them in the days to come.

