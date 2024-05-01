Tirupati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a fresh salvo at the Opposition alliance, branding the promises outlined in the common manifesto of the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena parties as “sheer deception.”

He noted that even the BJP, the alliance partner of TD-JS, has distanced itself from Chandrababu Naidu's “deceptive promises,” by raising objections to the inclusion of BJP leaders' photographs in the common manifesto.

Addressing public gatherings across Kondapi, Mydukur, and Piler constituencies on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the BJP prohibited the TD-Jana Sena coalition from featuring photos of their leaders, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing “a lack of faith” in Naidu's promises.

Mocking the Opposition combine, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that Naidu failed to accommodate all three allies' photographs due to the BJP's objections, highlighting the deep divisions within the alliance.

Jagan Mohan Reddy remarked that the Opposition leaders were hurling abuses at him out of sheer frustration, even stooping to threats of elimination, as they were unable to list any significant achievements during their tenure.

“The opposition is in frustration, disarray, and dismay, having lost coherence in both speech and attitude. Only inefficient people get angry when they realise their helplessness, and the outbursts of Naidu and his gang stem out of their deep sense of frustration,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that not only the alliance partners but even the Congress has been venting its frustration in myriad ways. He urged the people to compare his government's progress report, replete with welfare schemes and developmental projects, against Naidu's “bogus report,” packed with “fake promises and zero claims on development.”

Characterising the present elections as a clash between the pro-YSRC people and the feudal forces led by the TD and its allies, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Naidu and his coalition partners of deceiving the public.

"Naidu projected himself as a visionary without doing anything for the development of the state and eradication of poverty throughout his terms as CM. People should be wary of the deceitful nature of Naidu and his allies, who fought the 2014 elections in alliance and betrayed the people's aspirations after winning the state polls," he said.

Highlighting his government's accomplishments over the past 58 months, including the volunteer system, village secretariats, welfare schemes like Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa, and reforms in education and healthcare, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that while the TD created only 32,000 government jobs, his administration generated 2.31 lakh jobs, bolstering the rural economy.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the YSRC has delivered 99.7 per cent of its election promises, in stark contrast to the TD, which he accused of discarding its manifesto after winning the mandate in 2014 with false and attractive promises.