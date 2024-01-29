Jagan, Babu Obey BJP: Sharmila

Kurnool: APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila criticised both Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing them of being submissive to the BJP, which she labelled as a religious party.

Sharmila claimed that the BJP poses a threat to the safety of Christians and Muslims in its governance, citing incidents in Manipur and Godhra.

Addressing a party cadre meeting in Kurnool on Monday, Sharmila expressed dissatisfaction with both the ruling and opposition parties and highlighted that the BJP, despite not winning an MP seat or an MLA seat in the state, is in power due to alliances with Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naidu.

She criticised Naidu for failing to bring the Special Category Status to the state from the Centre, and the YSRC for not delivering on his promises of good governance, job creation, and addressing unemployment.

The APCC chief also pointed out incomplete projects such as Hundri Neeva and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi, blaming both Jagan Mohan Reddy and Naidu for not fulfilling the commitments made by her father and former chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

She accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of forgetting the assurances he made as an opposition leader, citing issues like the lack of job calendars, teacher vacancies, and unfulfilled promises for students.

On Polavaram, Sharmila said that the Centre needs to allocate 90 per cent of the funds, but this has not happened. She criticised the BJP government’s attempts to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant instead of supporting critical projects.

In preparation for the upcoming general election, Sharmila urged party leaders, youths, and supporters of Rajasekhar Reddy to visit every house and educate people. She told them to deliver a strong message to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu, and Pawan Kalyan, and said that the full form of BJP is nothing but ‘Babu, Jagan, and Pawan’.