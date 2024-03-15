Jagan Accuses TD of Making False Promises Again

KURNOOL: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Telugu Desam Chief Chandrababu and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan lack “credibility and values.”

Alleging that their alliance with the BJP posed a threat to the welfare of the poor, the Chief Minister urged people on Thursday to use their franchise wisely.

Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the public in Banganapalle in Nandyal after his disbursement of Rs 629.37 crore under the EBC Nestham scheme to 4,19,583 beneficiaries.

Highlighting the benefits of the EBC Nestham scheme, the CM emphasised his government's commitment to women empowerment through various welfare schemes. “The financial support has been extended to women without consideration of party or any social group affiliation. The scheme would benefit all poor women and ensure the progress of their families,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between the previous Telugu Desam rule and the present YSRC government, Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Naidu and Pawan Kalyan of lacking credibility and said that their recent alliance with the BJP was aimed at hindering the progress of the underprivileged class.

The Chief Minister highlighted the unfulfilled assurances of Chandrababu Naidu to women in 2014 and said that his two-page manifesto then included nine promises exclusively for women, all of which were never implemented.

These promises, he noted, were a Rs 10,000-support to poor pregnant women through Pandanti Bidda scheme, Maha Lakshmi, free smartphones for poor women, a Rs 100 subsidy on gas cylinders, Rs 2,000 as unemployment-dole to youth, bicycles for high school-going girls and the Kuteera Lakshmi scheme to make women entrepreneurs, and creation of a women protection force.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, the YSRC, on the other hand, treated its election manifesto with utmost reverence, and he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises.

“A mere mention of the name of three-time chief minister Chandrababu Naidu evokes memories of the deception and lies perpetrated against women in AP. Women recall Chandrababu's deceit towards savings groups. Naidu’s adopted son, Pawan Kalyan, held a reputation as a conman, tarnishing the sanctity of marriage,” he said.

The Chief Minister described Pawan Kalyan as a 'marriage star' who changed partners as frequently as one changed cars.

“Back in 2014, they presented an election manifesto and Chandrababu even signed and distributed it to every household. In it, he made promises, including that he would, as his first action, sign a loan waiver for farmers. He pledged to waive farm loans of `14,205 crore. This did not happen at all,” the CM said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the Opposition of neglecting women's safety and alleged that they were involved in running a call money sex racket in Vijayawada.

He questioned the morality and fairness of making extravagant promises, such as offering a kilogram of gold to every household or providing a Benz car, to deceive the voters. He urged the people to think carefully before believing in such “fraudulent” schemes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the people to use their vote as a divine weapon, Divyaastra, against dishonest politicians. He asserted his commitment to honesty and integrity, affirming that he does not engage in deceit or cheating.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 100-bed hospital in Banaganapalle, constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore. He pledged to fulfil the requests from local legislator Katasani Rami Reddy for a Rs 100 crore water project in his constituency. He urged the public to extend their support to Rami Reddy.