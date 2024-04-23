It's time for change, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister and BJP candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency has unveiled a vision for the city's comprehensive future development.



"Thiruvananthapuram is poised for unprecedented growth and prosperity. After decades of stagnation, it's time for change," he said while emphasizing the need for a fresh leadership.



Chandrasekhar criticized the lack of vision of past administrations. "For the last 25 years, the people of Thiruvananthapuram have given a mandate to Pannyan Raveendran of CPI and Shashi Tharoor of Congress and both of them neither had a vision nor done anything during their tenure. Now, we have a plan which I intend to implement over the next five years, if elected."





When I first landed in Thiruvananthapuram, I thought I was in for a competition. As I met the people and listened to their stories and problems, it dawned on me that this is not an election but a destiny. I realized that the status quo just won't do...we needed a radical…





"The capital city of Kerala has been in a state of neglect for last several years. Now, the BJP has a comprehensive strategy to revitalize every aspect of the city," he said.



Chandrasekhar has promised to give top priority to agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and social welfare. "I am committed to making Thiruvananthapuram a global hub," he said.





