India's Artisanal Legacy Shines Bright In PM's Gifts For Canada

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented gifts to the Canadian leadership, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Canada earlier this week to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

This Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture from Bihar is a beautiful and meaningful piece of art. Made by hand from brass, it shows the sacred Bodhi tree where Buddha found enlightenment in Bodh Gaya. The detailed leaves and branches show the skill and care of the local artisans.In Buddhism, the Bodhi tree stands for wisdom, peace, and spiritual awakening. This sculpture, with its shiny finish and strong design, is perfect for meditation corners, study rooms, or peaceful spaces at home. Bihar has a deep connection to Buddhism, and artists there follow old traditions to create such meaningful pieces. This sculpture is not just decoration -- it's a symbol of inner peace and a tribute to Bihar's spiritual and artistic heritage.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented a silver filigree work clutch purse to the Governor General of Canada.

The elegant presentation box is made from dark Indian ebony wood and comes from Rajasthan. It features detailed silver inlay work and a colourful hand-painted peacock on the lid. The box is hand-carved by skilled artisans using a traditional Jali design, inspired by famous Indian monuments. The silver inlay, known as Nakkashi, is a centuries-old craft where silver sheets are carefully shaped and added by hand. The highlight of the box is the beautifully painted peacock, India's national bird, symbolising beauty and royalty. With its fine carving, silver detailing, and artistic painting, this box reflects the rich culture and royal heritage of Rajasthan. It's both a useful item and a piece of art.PM Modi gifted to Lt. Governor General, Alberta, Canada, a papier mache box with gold leaf work.

