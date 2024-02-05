India needs KCR's formula to bring smile for farmers: Suresh Reddy

Hyderabad: “The country doesn’t need Chandrayaan science but K. Chandrashehar Rao’s formula to bring a smile on every farmer’s face,” said BRS Rajya Sabha member K.R. Suresh Reddy.

Participating in a debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, the BRS leader said the country was in dire need of a leader like Rao who took Telangana state to new heights.

Referring to issues related to farmers, Suresh Reddy said they had to make the rounds of five ministries at the Centre, including finance, commerce and food.

“Most of the time they do not work in tandem. While one department says go for paddy, the other promotes cereals and they change their version for the next season. A farmer should be able to smile at getting his work done in two minutes instead of making the rounds of ministries,” Suresh Reddy said.

While many states faced a severe drought over the decade, Telangana state recorded the highest foodgrain production and highest per capita income which was possible not by “Chandrayaan science” but Rao’s formula, he claimed.

Suresh Reddy demanded that a deputy prime minister be appointed to handle farmer issues. All the departments concerned must be brought under the Deputy PM’s control for quick redressal of grievances.

Suresh Reddy urged the Centre to chose Hyderabad, which had witnessed rapid growth during the BRS regime, to set up the southern bench of the Supreme Court.

He showcased how the highest democratic and administrative bodies including Parliament had lost their significance under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre in the last 10 years. Quoting from Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Suresh Reddy said that unless Parliamentarians realise their responsibilities and devote themselves to the welfare of the people, the latter would treat Parliament with utter contempt.

He said the duration of Parliament sessions had come down and no respect was shown to recommendations made by the standing committees. The scrapping of the Planning Commission and replacing it with the Niti Aayog had turned costly for states whose financial needs remained unaddressed, Suresh Reddy said.