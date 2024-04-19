Hyderabad: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India was poised for 'Ram Rajya' in the coming days. The BJP has fulfilled all the promises it had made in its manifestos during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Mahbub College, ahead of his Cabinet colleague and TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy filing his nomination papers for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, Singh said the BJP government had neither adopted any appeasement politics nor discriminated against any community. This was evidenced by the fact that the top five Gulf nations honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their respective highest state awards, he said.

"Every nation in the world is now keenly watching India, which was unheard of in the past. The fastest growing economy in the last seven years, India will be the third largest economy by 2027," he said.

Singh said that the souls of many youngsters, who had sacrificed their lives for Telangana statehood, will never forgive BRS leaders, who just looted the state of all its resources and amassed wealth. Even Congress has a long history of corruption.

He appealed to the voters to re-elect Kishan Reddy, who never faced a corruption charge in his over 30 years of political life.

Singh said that BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar was a good orator and left the BRS which was knee-deep in corruption to join the BJP.

A large number of MRPS activists, almost outnumbering the BJP cadre, and a sizeable number of Muslims took part in the rally, which started from Ujjaini Mahankali temple where Kishan Reddy performed puja before proceeding to address the rally and filing nomination papers.

Stating that the contest was between BJP and Congress, the BJP state unit chief said that the BRS will not retain deposits even in one seat.

The Congress has lost the moral right to seek votes as it failed to fulfill the Six Guarantees and 400 odd poll promises, Kishan Reddy said.