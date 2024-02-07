India-EU to curb ultras from using drones

New Delhi: The European Union (EU) announced the first-ever EU-India Track 1.5 dialogue on countering the use of drones, by extremists and non-state actors. The day-long roundtable on Thursday aims to comprehend current and emerging threats associated with consumer-grade unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology. It also seeks to identify best practices in regulatory, tactical, and investigative responses to UAS threats in both regions.

This initiative is part of ongoing counterterrorism engagement between the EU and India, bolstered by activities under the EU project Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia (ESIWA). Notably, recent endeavours included CBRN risk management training and discussions on countering online extremism.

EU Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, underscored the hybrid nature of security threats, citing the potential misuse of commercial drones for carrying harmful payloads. He stressed the importance of knowledge sharing between the EU and India to counter evolving drone threats effectively.

Organised by the ESIWA project in collaboration with the National Security Guard of India and the EU Delegation to India, the roundtable will feature expert insights from EU's Directorate General of Migration and Home Affairs, Spain’s Ministry of the Interior, Hungary’s national police, and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Terrorist organisations and violent extremists worldwide have swiftly adopted off-the-shelf drones for malicious purposes, prompting ongoing threat assessments and mitigation strategies. The EU emphasised the need for information exchange among peers to develop a unified response for security and defence against this emerging threat.