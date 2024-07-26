I.N.D.I.A Bloc to Rally for Kejriwal's Health at Jantar Mantar

NEW DELHI: The I.N.D.I.A bloc of Opposition parties will hold a rally on July 30 at the Jantar Mantar here to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health inside the Tihar jail, the AAP said on Thursday.



The Aam Aadmi Party has been accusing the BJP of “conspiring to kill” Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The party, a constituent of the I.N.D.IA. bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led Central government and Lt Governor V.K. Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life.

“The I.N.D.I.A. bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30 to raise the issue of Kejriwal's falling health,” the AAP said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court has permitted Kejriwal to hold two additional virtual meetings with his lawyers every week in jail, saying special situations call for special remedies.

Kejriwal, lodged in judicial custody in the alleged excise scam, was hitherto entitled to two meetings with his lawyers a week, in accordance with prison rules.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted the relief to Kejriwal in recognition of his fundamental right to fair trial and effective legal representation.

The AAP leader's counsel had submitted he was facing around 35 cases across the country and, for a fair trial, he required two additional meetings with his lawyers via video conference.

The plea was vehemently opposed by counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tihar jail authorities.

The High Court rejected the contention that it would amount to special treatment to Kejriwal, saying it was not a situation where any special favour has been sought. It is a fundamental right which has been sought to be enforced, the judge said.

“Special situations call for special remedies. In view of the foregoing discussion, it is held that in recognition of fundamental right of fair trial and effective legal representation, the petitioner be granted two additional legal meetings with the counsel through video conferencing in a week, till he is confined to jail. The petition is accordingly allowed,“ the High Court said in an order passed on July 18 and made available on Thursday.

The court observed prison rules have been framed by the jail authorities concerned after considering all modalities, infrastructure, and the number of inmates there.