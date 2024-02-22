INDIA bloc is alliance of corrupt leaders: Nadda

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday slammed the INDIA bloc stating it is an alliance of the corrupt leaders and parties run by the families. Mr. Nadda, who is on a two-day tour in Mumbai, asked the party leaders, office bearers and workers to reach out the first time voters and inform them about the corruption during the UPA regimes as they have only seen the development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. He also asked the party workers to win the record seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Coming down heavily on the INDIA bloc, Mr. Nadda said that it is an alliance of those people against whom the cases have been registered. “This alliance is an effort to save the family, property and hide the corruption,” the BJP national president said.The BJP president also named the families of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Farooq abdullah among others for uniting to save the dynastic politics in the country.Addressing the party workers at Andheri (East) in Mumbai, Mr. Nadda said that development has been on the agenda of the country’s politics in the last 10 years. “The people of Mumbai and Maharashtra have decided to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are fighting a battle to win with a record margin,” he said.The BJP president asked the party workers to work to secure 370 seats for the BJP and 400 seats for the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He also said that the party workers need to reach out to the new voters who had not seen the policy paralysis and corruption of 2G and 3G during the UPA regimes. “The new voters have not seen the corruption of the UPA government. We have to inform them about the UPA’s corruption,” Mr. Nadda said.Calling the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as “Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra”, Mr. Nadda said that Congress leader D.K. Shiv Kumar’s brother is demanding a separate country for the south.Earlier in the day, the BJP National President held a meeting with members of the election management committee of Mumbai BJP. He also separately held meetings with coordinators of two clusters of Mumbai, each containing three seats of Lok Sabha.Mr Nadda told the party leaders and office bearers that they need to win all six seats of Mumbai to materialize the “Abki Bar 400 Paar” slogan.