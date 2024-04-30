India Attacks Terrorists on Their Home Turf: Modi

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said under the BJP-led government “Aaj Bharat ghar mein ghus ke marta hai (today, India kills terrorists on their home turf)”, unlike the practice during the Congress regime of sending dossiers on terror attacks.

The Prime Minister addressed three back to back rallies at Malshiras in Solapur district, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) and Latur before heading to Telangana.

“During the Congress regime, the news headlines were about India handing over another dossier to Pakistan about terror activities. It used to be big news. Some of our friends in the media used to clap after any such dossier was sent,” Modi said at an election rally in Latur.

But, the headlines in Naya Bharat are: Mission LoC, India punishes Pakistan through surgical strikes, Modi said.

Modi also claimed that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has come up with a “formula” whereby the parties in the Opposition alliance will get the PM’s post for one year each if they come to power.” With such a system, the good of the country cannot be expected, Modi said.

Targeting NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar at an election rally at Malshiras, under the Madha parliamentary seat, Modi said the NCP founder did not do much for farmers when he was the Union agriculture minister and it was now time to punish him.

“A stalwart leader had come to contest an election here 15 years ago. It is being said that he took an oath before a setting sun that he will bring water to the drought-affected region here. Was he able to bring water here? So time has come to punish him,” Modi said.

Pawar had contested from the Madha seat in the 2009 general election. It was his last Lok Sabha election. Modi said that the NCP founder did not muster courage to contest election from Madha again. The Prime Minister said that he did not want to criticize anyone but wanted to apprise the truth to the farmers of the country and Maharashtra.