Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into the Congress and the “INDI alliance” as he dubbed them political entities which always focused on irregularities and nepotism.

Addressing a mammoth public rally at Chandikhole in Odisha’s Jajpur district, Modi said the Congress and I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders indulged in corruption to fill their coffers and promote family members in politics.

“The Congress and INDI alliance leaders have started attacking me as I exposed their parivarvaad (promotion of family interests). In fact, the whole of India has seen how they always promoted their own family members in politics and looted the public exchequer to accumulate wealth. For Modi, all the poor, destitute, farmers and 140 crore people of India are family members. Jiska koi nahin, uska Modi hai (whosoever has nobody, Modi is there to support them,” said the Prime Minister.

“My slogan Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar' troubles the INDI alliance leaders. So, they are making personal attacks. But the people across the country including poor, youths, farmers and others have started staying they belong to Modi Ka Parivar,” he said.

He raked up the UPA-period urea scam issue and said it reflected how the previous Congress-led government was “anti-farmer.”

The Prime Minister said the youths, and tribals were filled with mistrust and were asked to bring some guarantee whenever they went to the Congress government for some work.

“Be it banks or jobs, the Congress used to tell them to bring guarantees. But today, things have changed and I stand as a guarantor for them,” said Modi.

Moved by the enthusiasm of the crowd, Modi said, “It is only due to Lord Jagannath’s blessings that I can get massive love and response in Odisha. It shows the mood of the east and the resolve of Odisha. ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar sankalp’ will make India the world’s third-largest economy and ensure a strong government,” said Modi.

Hinting about his government’s plan for aggressive harnessing of solar energy in Odisha which has great exposure to sunlight because of its geographical advantage, Modi said 300 units of solar units will be provided free to farmers.

Modi tried to strike a chord with the people of the state by starting his address in Odia and chanting ‘Jay Jagannath.” He also paid tribute to legendary and former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik on his 108th birth anniversary.

It was Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to the state in the last two months. On February 3, he had visited Sambalpur.

“The Centre is investing a lot in Odisha so that it becomes the gateway of Viksit Bharat. Gas-based industries and other industries are being set up in Odisha. The gas pipelines will extend to other eastern States. Odisha is going to be a big hub for polyester and raw materials. In the petrochemicals sector, there have been investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore. More investment means it creates more employment for people,” the Prime Minister said.

Prior to his public rally, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore. He also flagged off the MEMU train between Haridaspur and Paradip.