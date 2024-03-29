Income-Tax sets up control room for poll code violations

Hyderabad: The income-tax department in Hyderabad has established a round-the-clock control room to monitor and prevent the misuse of illegal cash and jewellery during the Lok Sabha elections.

Officials stated that citizens can register complaints or provide information via phone, WhatsApp, or email. With the schedule for the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 announced and the election process underway nationwide, the Income-Tax Department in Hyderabad is taking proactive measures to ensure fair elections in Telangana.

The control room will operate 24*7, allowing citizens to report instances of cash or jewellery being stored, transported, or distributed for election purposes. Contact information for providing such information in any district of Telangana is as follows:

Toll-Free Number: 1800-425-1788

Landline Numbers: 040-23426201/23426202

WhatsApp Number: +91-8688701400

Email: cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in