In 100 days, NDA did projects projects worth Rs 15 lakh cr: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing his first rally in poll-bound Haryana at Kurukshetra on Saturday, launched a strong attack on the Congress, branding it the "biggest dishonest and deceitful" party in the country. He highlighted the work done by the NDA government, stating that in just under 100 days, projects worth nearly ₹15 lakh crore had been initiated, including three crore 'pucca houses' for the poor.

Expressing confidence in a BJP victory, Modi said the people of Haryana, an agrarian state, had seen the development and pro-farmer policies of the BJP and were ready to give the party a third consecutive term.

Targeting the Congress, Modi accused the party of spreading falsehoods and anarchy. He also claimed that Congress is out to defame India in its bid to discredit the BJP, referring to the party as a "new form of urban Naxal."

Modi further attacked the Congress on the issue of reservation, alleging that the party's "royal family" intends to end quotas for Dalits. He vowed to protect these reservations, calling the Congress "anti-Dalit, anti-OBC, and anti-tribal."

The Prime Minister criticized Congress-led governments in states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, accusing them of ruining prosperous states. He also took aim at the party over its stance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), challenging it to explain its actions in Karnataka and Telangana.

In Haryana, Modi specifically targeted the Hooda family, accusing the previous Congress government of restricting development funds to a single district. He also attacked AAP, calling it a “kattar beimaan party” (utterly dishonest) and accusing it of financial mismanagement in Punjab.

Praising Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Modi highlighted the state's economic progress, noting its leadership in investment and revenue generation. He credited Saini's humility and dedication for the state's advancement.

Modi’s rally is seen as a strategic move to bolster BJP's prospects in Haryana, where the party is aiming for a third consecutive term. The upcoming election is expected to be a multi-cornered contest with the BJP facing opposition from the Congress, AAP, and various regional alliances.

Haryana’s 90 Assembly seats will go to the polls on October 5, with the results expected on October 8.