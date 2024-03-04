Implement free LRS or face legal action, KTR warns govt

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday demanded that the Congress keep its pre-election promise of implementing a free Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and warned of an agitation if the government went ahead with its plans to collect hefty fees from applicants.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao, addressing a press conference, said that the government was seeking to collect around Rs 20,000 crore in fee from the 25.44 lakh LRS applications, with each applicant expected to pay Rs 1 lakh on an average.

Rao said that the party would organise protests in all Assembly constituencies on Wednesday against the LRS fee and submit petitions to district collectors and revenue divisional officers. Protests will be held at the HMDA and GHMC offices here."We will also take legal recourse," Rao warned.