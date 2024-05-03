If Congress Wins, Hyderabad Will Get Rs 2.19 Lakh Cr Project, Apex Court Bench

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Friday promised to revive the long-awaited Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad, which was sanctioned by the Congress-led UPA government in 2013 but withdrawn by the BJP-led NDA government.

The proposed ITIR was expected to attract Rs 2.19 lakh crore investments over 25 years of the project implementation period.

This promise was made as part of a 'special manifesto' for Telangana, which the Congress released for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. It was released by AICC Telangana affairs incharge Deepa Das Munshi and manifesto committee chairman D. Sridhar Babu.

The Congress also promised to set up a railway coach factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram steel factory, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Hyderabad, rapid railway system besides Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway and mining university.

The manifesto promised to set up a solar based electricity producing system for every house.

It promised five industrial corridors from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Nagpur and Warangal and Miryalaguda through Nalgonda and a Singareni industrial corridor to boost industrial activity.

The manifesto also promised to set up a Supreme Court bench at Hyderabad, Niti Aayog regional office at Hyderabad, new airports, Ramagundam-Manuguru railway line, International Standards Cultural and Entertainment Hub and new dry port.

On education front, the manifesto promised to set up educational and research institutions as well as four Sainik Schools, more Kendriya Vidyalayas, double the Navodaya Vidyalayas, National Sports University, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), National Aviation University, Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) campus, and an advanced medical and health research institute under ICMR.

It promised remerger of five villages around Bhadrachalam — Yetapaka, Gundala, Purushottam Patnam, Kannaigudem and Pichukalapadu — which are now in AP, with Telangana state, in in order to develop Bhadrachalam Sri Rama temple. These villages were transferred from TS to AP after bifurcation of state in June 2014 which created a political storm then.

It promised national status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project and national festival status for Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. It promised to give Central government grants directly to gram panchayat sarpanch in line with the 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments.

Speaking to media persons after releasing the special manifesto, Deepa Das Munshi and Sridhar Babu said if the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc was elected to power in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is committed to implement a special manifesto for Telangana in letter and spirit.