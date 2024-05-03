I will defeat communal forces in the Old City, says Congress candidate

Hyderabad: Sameer Waliullah, the Congress’ Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate, said he would attempt to put an end to the stranglehold of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and the calculations of the ‘communal’ BJP in the constituency.



On his plans for the constituency, Waliullah told Deccan Chronicle in an interview: “The priority will be for ensuring regular water and electricity supply and establishing schools and hospitals. The Owaisi family, which has been representing the constituency for decades together, has neglected its development.”



“A multispecialty hospital will be built at the place where Chanchalguda jail stands. There is a need for beautification of the city, which I will ensure by widening roads, closing nalas and improving sanitation.”



The AIMIM and the BJP, he said, “have benefited by polarising voters. They have no sympathy for the people, whom they use as vote banks. There has been no improvement in the living conditions of the locals.”



Training his guns on BJP candidate Madhavi Latha, he said that he was charged about `40 lakh for the 20-day treatment of his father, “whose life they failed to save,” at Virinchi Hospital owned by her.



“The hospital licence was cancelled during Covid on charges of irregularities. It was revived by the BRS government,” he added.



“The Election Commission, which is under the control of the BJP, is biased. This was the reason no action was taken against her despite the improper gesture in front of a mosque. This helped Owaisi to consolidate his votes. It proves that AIMIM is the ‘B’ team of the BJP,” he said.



On the contention of Congress leader Feroz Khan that the party has come closer to AIMIM, Waliullah said that it was Khan’s individual opinion.

