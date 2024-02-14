I will be CM for the next 10 years, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed confidence that he would hold the post for 10 years and vowed to see how the BRS would come to power as claimed by his predecessor K. Chandrashekar Rao. He said that Rao was daydreaming about returning to power.

Reddy was addressing a public meeting at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Wednesday after distributing appointment letters to newly recruited 13,444 police constables.

Referring to Rao's comments at a public meeting in Nalgonda on Tuesday that BRS will return to power at 'jet speed', Reddy said, "I will see how you will come to power. I am here for 10 years and with people’s blessings, Indiramma Rajyam will stretch to 20 years."

Wondering why the BRS had failed to recruit people in the last 10 years, he assured the youth that he would take the responsibility of filling up all vacancies.

Revanth Reddy promised that two lakh persons will be recruited within a year as promised during the Assembly elections. As unemployed were suffering due to lack of recruitments for the last 10 years, the Congress government has increased the age limit from 44 to 46 years in order to ensure that more unemployed people can appear for recruitment exams.

He accused Rao of giving jobs only to his son, daughter, nephews, MLAs, MPs and ministers, and their kin, while ignoring all deserving students and unemployed youth, who were very active during the statehood movement.

"Our family is four crore people and that’s why immediately after forming the government, we took the responsibility of addressing the unemployment problem. We are clearing legal hurdles to hand over appointment letters," Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that after having overcome obstacles along the way, the government had handed over appointment letters to nursing officers and Singareni employees recently.

“As your Revanth anna I will stand by unemployed youth. This is your government. The government of the poor and of the people,” he added.