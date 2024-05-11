I Am a Local, and Will Work for You: Ragidi Tells Voters

Hyderabad: BRS candidate from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency Ragidi Laxma Reddy on Friday called on people to vote for the BRS to ensure that they have an MP who will listen to them, and work for them.

Laxma Reddy took part in several events, including a bike rally and was accompanied on the campaign trail by party MLAs Shambhipur Raju, K.P. Vivekanand Goud, and other party leaders.

“Unlike the Congress and BJP candidates, I am a local person and understand the needs of the people,” Laxma Reddy told voters during a padayatra in the Uppal Assembly segment of the constituency. In the evening, he took part in a bike rally at Suraram Om Jenda Wada.

Vivekanand Goud, Shambhipur Raju and other leaders also urged the people to elect Laxma Reddy saying that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who won from Maljakgiri in the last elections, did not serve the people of the constituency and did not attend to their problems. Laxma Reddy is from Malkajgiri constituency and will be accessible to all and will be a man of the people and will work hard for them, the BRS leaders said.