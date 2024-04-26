Hyderabad Congress Candidate Accuses MIM and BJP of Exploiting Communal Politics

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Congress candidate Waliullah Sameer accused the MIM and BJP of using communal politics as a shield to cover up the backwardness in the Old City. At a press conference, he alleged that both parties were trying to polarise the election campaign with communal rhetoric. Both parties were demonising each other to make people vote out of fear. Instead, he said both parties should explain to the people what they did for the overall development of Hyderabad in the past.



