Huge turnout for Lord Mahavir birth celebrations

Hyderabad: Jains took part in the Bhagwan Mahavir ‘janam kalyanak’ celebrations marking the 2,623th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir here on Sunday. Thousands of devotees came in large processions from different Jain temples and reached Exhibition Grounds at Nampally for the event.

Women from the community took out bike rallies, there were also people coming on horses and camels.



The devotees rendered ‘Navkar Mantr’ and spoke about the teachings of Lord Mahavir, including the concepts of ‘ahimsa’ and ‘live and let live’. Jain monks explained about how true life ought to be.



One of the largest processions, comprising 10,000 persons, started at the Feelkhana Jain temple at 9 am and reached the venue by 11.45 am. Along the route, devotees distributed sweets to the public.

Kavita Jain and Saloni Jain were at Secunderabad Jain Bhawan from where the procession began at 6 am. They said, “The divine teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire us to lead a life of truth, compassion and spiritual growth. On this day, we remember and rededicate ourselves to follow the path of non-violence and compassion as taught by Lord Mahavir.”



Chandra Jain and her co-sister Lalita Jain, who visited various temples, said, “we participated in the procession from Sukhsagar Jain Temple to Gunfoundry and then went to Sankesh Parshwanath Mandir in King Koti.”