Huge response for Jagan yatra on Day 5

Anantapur: Huge crowds continued to hail Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along the route of Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra in the region. The fifth day of the yatra started from the Sanjeevapuram camp site in Bathalapalli mandal under Dharmavaram Assembly segment in Satya Sai district on Monday.

The Chief Minister celebrated Easter at Sanjeevapuram on Sunday when there were no meetings.

While the CM’s yatra progressed, inner-party dissent continued among leaders of the Opposition TD and other parties. A DSP who quit his job after an assurance from the TD high command that he would be fielded in the Assembly polls was left high and dry. He was disappointed that the TD chief Chandrababu Naidu did not keep his promise. During the yatra, he joined the YSRC in the presence of the Chief Minister at the Sanjeevapuram camp site.

Venugopal had been encouraged to join the TD with a promise that he would be given the party ticket for Puttaparthi Assembly segment but the party, instead, fielded the daughter-in-law of former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy.

Former ZPTC of Amadagur mandal, Potta Purushottam Reddy, and Potta Mallikharjuna Reddy also joined the YSRC in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy at Sanjeevapuram.

Also, V. Hanok, former MPP from Lepakshi village, Hindupur constituency, TD leader Chandra Dandu, and state vice president Ansar Ahmed joined the YSRC in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The Bus Yatra received a huge response from Sanjeevapuram to Kadiri town. Thousands of people gathered at every village to greet the CM. More than half an hour was taken to cross Mudigubba mandal headquarters due to the swarming of the road by huge crowds of the public and party cadres to urge the CM on.

The Chief Minister got down from the bus, interacted with the people and took a picture with a woman suffering with skin disease at Mudigubba. He tweeted: “These are my star campaigners.”

After covering Mudigubba mandal headquarters, his bus yatra reached Kadiri municipality. There, the people switched on their mobile phones as a mark of extending support to the YSRC and its government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the Iftar organised by the local Musilms at PVR function hall. The leaders called on Muslims to support the YSRC as its government helped the minorities in the past five years and continued the four per cent reservations.