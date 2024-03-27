Huge crowds greet Jagan on Memantha Siddam yatra from Idupulapaya

Anantapur: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched his election campaign bus yatra, Memantha Siddham, lasting 21 days and covering 20 Lok Sabha segments from Idupulapaya to Ichapuram on Wednesday.

The gruelling journey started at Idupulapaya in Pulivendula Assembly segment of Kadapa district.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by his mother Y.S. Vijayalakshmi and several family members. They as also a set of YSRC leaders offered prayers at the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy Ghat prior to the start of the poll campaign yatra.

The Chief Minister reached Idupulapaya from Tadepalli in the afternoon and joined in the day-long prayers. He offered floral tributes at the ghat and took part in the all-religion prayers.

Vijayalakshmi blessed her son and sought blessings for Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue his public service. She also prayed for success of the yatra.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy began the Memantha Siddham and also interacted with party cadres. He consented to have selfie photos with his fans.

A large number of party activists and leaders were present at Idupulapaya when the CM started the yatra through a 64-km distance to Proddatur town.

The first day of Memantha Siddham covered 115 km from Idupulapaya to Allagadda of Nandyal district.

En route, huge crowds of YSRC cadres as also hundreds of motorcyclists formed part of the event. During the first spell of the yatra, the Chief Minister covered several key locations including Kumarunipalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta of Pulivendula Assembly segment, VN Palli of Kamalapuram constituency, Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla of Jammalamadugu constituency and Potladurthi and Proddatur town of Proddatur Assembly segment under the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

During the yatra, many women were seen offering “disti” to the Bus Yatra with ash gourd and coconuts, while blessing him for the success of the yatra and return to power again. The home turf of CM witnessed heavy crowds at every stage and village, and the CM got on top of the vehicle to greet the crowds.

Regional coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Deputy CM Amzad Bhasha and several others were present.