Hospital Staff Protest After Attack on Medical Personnel in Korutla

Hyderabad: Korutla Government Hospital staff suspended services and held a protest wearing black badges on Monday, demanding urgent action against those who had attacked medical personnel on Sunday night.



Najeebur Rahman, a 44-year-old autorickshaw driver from Hajipur, suffered a severe health episode due to extreme heat and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Rahman's family and friends assaulting Dr Sravan P. and some medical staff and vandalised hospital property. The staff filed a complaint with the local police. Dr Sravan is recovering from his injuries.



A delegation from the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) Karimnagar unit visited the hospital to express solidarity and meet Dr Sravan. A spokesperson from the organisation condemned the lack of swift police response.



"It is unacceptable that the perpetrators of such a heinous crime are still at large," an HRDA memeber told Deccan Chronicle. "We demand immediate arrests and swift justice for Dr Sravan and healthcare workers who were subjected to violence," he added.



Metpalli DSP Uma Maheswara Rao and Korutla circle inspector Suresh Babu spoke with the agitators and assured them of action. However, no first information report (FIR) was filed immediately, which provoked outrage among the medical community, the HRDA memeber said.



Doctors' organsations have announced a 'Chalo Korutla' march on May 8 to to pressure the authorities into taking action against the culprits and to ensure the future safety of healthcare workers.

