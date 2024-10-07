Hooda Reaffirms: “Neither Tired nor Retired” Before Results

New Delhi: As the counting day nears, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda once again reiterated that he was “neither tired nor retired”. The counting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will take place on Tuesday, October 8. Voting in all 90 seats took place on Saturday, October 5.

The BJP, which has been in power in the state since 2014, and the Congress, which is seeking to make a comeback after 10 years, are seen as the major players in the state. However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the JJP and the INLD are also in the fray.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Hooda talked about the “good governance” provided under his leadership from 2005 to 2014 and alleged that law and order had once again “collapsed” under BJP rule, as was the case before he took over as chief minister in 2005. “The vote share of the Congress increased in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. In all the 90 Vidhan Sabha seats also, the vote share of the Congress had increased. The people have indicated this very clearly,” he said.

Repeatedly asked about his chief ministerial ambitions, the 77-year-old leader said: “I again say it, neither am I tired nor retired.” Discussing the oft-speculated question of who would be the party's chief ministerial pick, Mr Hooda said: “The opinion of the MLAs will be sought, and then the high command (of the party) will take the final decision. The decision taken will be acceptable to all… The Congress has performed well in all the seats.”

Asked what would be the first Cabinet decision if his party comes to power, the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly said: “When the Congress forms its government, ask the CM this question.” He also claimed that he had been proven right that the contest was between the Congress and the BJP in Haryana and people will not vote for “vote cutters”.

The high-octane campaign in Haryana saw the Hooda father and son duo as the biggest crowd-pullers in the state. All the exit polls have given a clear majority to the Congress.