Home Voting Introduced for Polls in Srikakulam, Araku

VISHAKHAPATNAM: The Srikakulam and Araku have rolled out the novel home voting system for the present general elections.

This initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity within the electoral process, particularly catering to voters aged 85 and above, as well as those with over 40 percent disability.

Despite the Srikakulam district’s substantial population falling within these categories totaling 32,938 individuals only 495 have opted for home voting. The majority of voters have opted to cast their ballots at traditional polling booths.

Agents representing contesting candidates oversee the home voting proceedings in the presence of the media, ensuring fairness and integrity. Ballots cast through home voting are securely stored in designated strongrooms, with counting slated to occur concurrently with regular votes.

District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon has issued directives to officials to complete the home voting process within a single day, considering the limited number of votes involved.



In Araku, collector Vijaya Sunitha said a total of 1222 individuals, including various officers and staff on election duty, utilized postal ballots to cast their votes. Additionally, 68 voters opted for home voting. In Araku Valley constituency, 288 individuals chose postal ballots while 7 preferred home voting. Paderu constituency saw 387 postal ballot votes and 37 home votes. Rampachodavaram constituency recorded 547 postal ballot votes and 24 home votes.



