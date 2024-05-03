Home voting for senior citizens category inspected

Vijaywada: Krishna district election officer and district collector D.K. Balaji on Thursday inspected the conduct of home voting in the senior citizens' category at Pamidimukkala Mandal in Thadanki block. The collector first inspected the home voting conducted at the house of 85 plus voter Raya Savitramma in Thadanki of Pamidimukkala mandal.

As per election regulations, the voters were required to make a declaration, provide their ballot number and voter serial correctly and ensure the secrecy of voting. The collector emphasised the provision of postal ballots for those unable to vote in person, particularly elderly and differently-abled individuals at polling booths.

At the Pamarru Market Yard premises, the collector inspected the strong room for elections, known as the EVM commissioning, ballot paper , loading candidate details and sealing activities. Returning officer Sridevi Pamarru informed the collector about the details of EVM commissioning in the presence of the election staff.

Under the purview of the Pamarru subdivision, 227 eligible voters are exercising their voting rights through home voting conducted at their residences. Movva Tahsildar, postal ballot ARO Venkatalakshmi and other officials were present.