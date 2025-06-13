Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Shoot-at-sight Amid Communal Tension in Dhubri

Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who on Friday visited Western Assam's Dhubri, asked law enforcing agencies to follow “zero tolerance” policy in tackling the elements who desecrated temples, Naamghars and sacred places by throwing beef during Eid-ul-Adha.

Amid the prevailing communal tension after beef was found in Hanuman temple, the chief minister called for immediate crackdown on offenders and ordered shoot-at-sight to contain the situation.

Pointing out that a “Naween Bangla Group” has been trying to destabilise the situation in Dhubri, Mr Sarma told reporters that in the wake of developments in Bangladesh this extremist group called----Naween Bangla Group has emerged in Western Assam and started postering in different parts of the district. “We have taken it seriously and asked police to launch a crackdown on such elements, additional forces have been deployed and shoot-at-sight order has been given,” said the chief minister adding that such elements are also very active on social media but his government is not going to tolerate the attempt of such element to “weaponize the beef”.

He said that they are not throwing beef to create unrest in Dhubri alone but police found similar attempt of throwing beef in the campus of the Cotto College in Guwahati.

The chief minister in his social media post said, “I visited Dhubri and directed law enforcement officers to follow ZERO tolerance against elements who desecrate our temples, Naamghars and sacred spaces. The incident of throwing beef at the town's Hanuman Mandir should have NEVER happened, and those involved WON'T BE SPARED.”

The situation in Western Assam escalated after miscreants allegedly threw a cow head, or beef, inside the premises of the Hanuman Mandir in Dhubri — an act widely seen as a deliberate attempt to ignite religious unrest. The incident triggered outrage among the local Hindu community and threatened to disturb the fragile communal harmony in the sensitive border district.

The chief minister on Friday visited Dhubri around 11 am to take stock of the situation. After holding a high-level meeting with senior district officials at the Circuit House, he announced a series of stern measures aimed at neutralizing the threat of violence. The problem started during Eid-ul-Adha on June 7.