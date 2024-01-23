High demand for Congress ticket to contest parliament polls

ADILABAD: A large number of Congress ticket aspirants for the Lok Sabha elections and party leaders who are aspiring for nominated posts met panchayat raj minister Seethakka in Utnoor on Tuesday to press their requests.

Notably, the demand is high for Congress ticket in view of the perceptible groundswell in favour of the party in Telangana. Aspirants feel the winning chances would be higher if they got the Congress nomination.

The Adilabad parliament constituency is reserved for STs and comprises seven assembly segments. The BRS won two seats, the BJP four and the Congress one seat in the assembly elections.

Some of the ticket aspirants including Atram Suguna, Atram Roshan, Thodasam Dhanalaxmi, Pendore Gopi, Jadhav Ramkishan, Mesram Manohar, Naresh Jadhav, Prakash Rathod and Parvathi Rathod gave their bio-data to Seethakka for MP ticket.

Atram Suguna is a social activist and works as a government teacher. She also played an active role in various Adivasi women's organisations and has been working for protection of the rights of adivasis and women.

Thodasam Dhanalaxmi is educated and worked as a government lecturer. She ventured into mainstream politics recently. Doing social service, she sought quality education for the Adivasis children.

Pendore Gopi actively participated in the Telangana agitation and once contested on BRS party ticket MLA from Asifabad in the 2009 polls. A practising lawyer, he recently joined the Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Jadhav Kishan was a retired employee who joined the Congress before the assembly elections and tried to strengthen the party.

A large number of women employees also met Seethakka and poured out their grievances.

Many Congress leaders are aspiring for party ticket in Adilabad LS polls. Some leaders who were denied party tickets in the assembly elections are now pinning their hopes on contesting the LS elections.

Congress leaders say the winning chances for the Congress LS candidate will be high though there are four sitting BJP MLAs and even as the BJP candidates performed well in Boath and Khanapur assembly constituencies in the assembly polls in the Adilabad parliament constituency.