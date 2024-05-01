Top
HC satisfied with ECI order on JS Glass Tumbler case

Politics
DC Correspondent
1 May 2024
The Andhra Pradesh High Court (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ruled out any further hearing following an order of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on allotment of Glass Tumbler symbol to the Jana Sena Party and others.

According to the submission made by ECI to the single judge bench headed by B. Krishnan Mohan, returning officers of constituencies in the state have been ere instructed not to allot Glass Tumbler symbol to independents or others in the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, where Jana Sena has fielded its candidates.

In a related development, Telugu Desam has moved the High Court with a plea to issue an interim order to reserve the Glass Tumbler symbol for Jana Sena in all Assembly and Lok Sabha segments in the state. The petitioner said as TD-JS-BJP are contesting as an alliance, the JS symbol should be reserved only for Jana Sena. This petition is likely to come up for hearing before the single judge bench headed by Justice B. Krishna Mohan on Thursday.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
