Hassles Continue for Social Security Pension Beneficiaries in May

Vijayawada: Nearly 50 lakh social security pension beneficiaries in AP are waiting to receive their pensions through their bank accounts in May. The absence of bank branches in their localities is troubling a majority of them.

The YSRC alleges that the leaders of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and BJP created trouble for lakhs of elderly, disabled, and sick people by obstructing the normal disbursement of pensions through Volunteers. They complained to the Election Commission seeking a temporary halt of the volunteer service by citing the election code of conduct.

The state government made alternative arrangements for the distribution of the pensions to the beneficiaries, using DBT (electronic transfer) or the regular government staff. It decided to disburse social security pensions through DBT for 8,92,503 out of the 65,49,864 pensioners, forming 74.70 per cent in this mode.

The rest of the beneficiaries who were aged and unable to move would get pensions at their doorsteps through the Village and Ward Secretariat employees.

There are 27,800 villages in 26 districts. There are 10,000 bank branches in AP, but a majority of them are situated in urban and semi-urban areas. The absence of a bank will force the beneficiaries to go to their account-holding bank branches to withdraw the pension amounts. A majority of the pensioners do not have a UPI facility.

Those who had the pensions at their doorsteps for the past five years are deeply upset over the EC-inspired decision to deposit the money in their bank accounts.

Several beneficiaries say there are no bus services at their places to go to the bank and they spend money to hire autorickshaws. Hence they are forced to opt for auto-rickshaws. Worse, they are worried about the health impact because of the harsh summer. “To receive Rs 3,000 we now spend RS 50 for travel and other expenses,” a pensioner said with a tinge of sadness.

The beneficiaries sought continuation of pension disbursement at their doorsteps – a system introduced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy - considering their present travails.

YSRC’s grievance cell state president Narayana Murthy said around 36 elderly persons died in their bid to receive pensions at secretariats during this month. “This was a conspiracy by Chandrababu,” he said in a direct hit on the Telugu Desam chief.

YSRC MLA Sudhakar Babu said, “Jagan Mohan Reddy brought the biggest revolution through the Volunteer system under which 2.66 lakh volunteers rendered selfless service for the past five years for a nominal honorarium. Naidu and his supporters were jealous and inhumanly stopped the Volunteer services. Naidu must take the responsibility for the death of 36 beneficiaries.”