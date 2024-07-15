Haryana polls: Congress' Deependra Hooda embarks on 'Haryana Mange Hisab'

New Delhi: After its successful performance in Lok Sabha, Congress hit the campaign trail in the poll-bound Haryana. Congress MP, Deependra Hooda embarked on a -"Haryana Mange Hisaab" campaign trail. Speaking to reporters, Karnal Deependra said, “During this, not only will we expose the government, but also the resolution letter of what works will be done for public welfare after the Congress government comes to power will be delivered to the people.”

He further added, that “under the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab' campaign, suggestions will be collected from the people and included in the manifesto being prepared by the Congress party, so that the expectations of the people can be fulfilled when the Congress government is formed.”

During the Yatra he will initially visit 14 assembly constituencies of 9 different districts in the first week. In the beginning, the focus will be on the GT Road belt. He said he will take this campaign to all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state and through this, take the misrule of BJP, the failures of 10 years to every household and will demand answers to 15 questions. Senior leaders of the party will tour 90 assembly segments in the state and question the ruling BJP over various issues, including unemployment, rise in crime, farmers’ distress and many others.

The initial focus of the program will be on the GT Road belt of the state this includes districts of Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal and Ambala amongst other districts.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will also be joining the campaign. He said that under the campaign all leaders and workers will expose the misdeeds of the BJP before the public. “The party activists will tell the people about the announcements of Congress and will ask for suggestions from the public regarding the party’s manifesto. Congressmen will go among the public and tell that Haryana, which was the number one state in the country in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, sportspersons and welfare schemes till 2014. Now the state has become number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction and misery during BJP rule,” he added.