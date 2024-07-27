Haryana BJP Rejigs Key Posts After Poll Loss

NEW DELHI: In the wake of a poor performance in the Haryana Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is implementing several strategies to revive its fortunes. A key focus is on restructuring the party's district-level organisation, particularly in areas where it lost five seats to the Congress.

The BJP, aiming for a third consecutive term in Haryana, will also initiate a new membership drive to strengthen its political base.

The organisational changes began with the replacement of six district presidents and four district in-charges. Notably, five of the removed district presidents have been incorporated into the state executive committee. The new district chiefs are in Hisar, Ashok Saini replaces Asha Khedar; in Jind (Sonipat constituency), Tejendra Dhull replaces Raju Mor; in Sirsa Shishpal Kamboj replaces Nitasha Sihag; in Rewari, Pritam Chauhan replaces Vandana Popli; in Kurukshetra, Ravi Batan replaces Sushil Rana and in Kaithal, Munish Kathwad replaces Ashok Gurjar.

Asha Khedar, Raju Mor, Nitasha Sihag, Pritam Chauhan, and Ravi Batan have been appointed to the State Executive Committee. However, Ashok Gurjar has not been assigned any new responsibilities. The party also appointed new district in-charges with Shankar Dhupad in Mahendragarh, Amarpal Rana in Kaithal, Madan Goyal in Jind and Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra in Bhiwani.

The BJP, which had won all 10 seats in Haryana during the 2019 parliamentary elections, managed to secure only five seats in 2024, losing Hisar, Sonipat, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Ambala. The party's candidates who lost these seats blamed the district chiefs for their lackadaisical approach, leading to the current overhaul.

The BJP is targeting a strong social coalition to counter the Congress challenge and mitigate the effects of 10 years of anti-incumbency as it prepares for upcoming state elections. The new membership drive and organisational restructuring are expected to play crucial roles in this strategy.





