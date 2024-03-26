Harish Targets BJP, Cong, Calls on People To Vote BRS

Hyderabad: The BJP is pursuing a take-it-or-suffer-the-consequences policy with respect to Opposition parties, giving them the option of being safe in its pockets, or land in prison if they oppose, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing a party leaders from Medak Lok Sabha constituency, Harish Rao said “They have arrested Kavitha, and Kejriwal. If opposition leaders are not bending to BJP’s will, they are being targeted and arrested.” The BRS, he said, “was battling the BJP, he said, adding, “Because the BRS refuses to enter into any tie-up with the BJP, Kavitha has been arrested. KCR will never join hands with the BJP. Ours is a truly secular party.”

Harish Rao said the Revanth Reddy government has ignored the promise of Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver to farmers. “There is no sign of making Rythu Bandhu payments, and no longer is electricity supplied round the clock. The Congress must be defeated in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Revanth Reddy is the chota bhai of bada bhai Modi. Revanth sought Modi’s blessings, and Congress and BJP are together,” he said.