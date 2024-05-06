Harish Rao Accuses Rahul Gandhi of False Claims, Seeks Apology

KARIMNAGAR: BRS leader T. Harish Rao claimed that Rahul Gandhi had falsely claimed that the Congress government was implementing the Rs 2,500 cash transfer scheme for women while speaking at Nirmal. He sought an apology, and sought a White Paper on the implementation status of the Six Guarantees.

“The people should teach a lesson to the Congress for making false claims,” he said at a press conference. “Having failed to implement the promises made on bond papers during the Assembly polls, they are saying they will come to power at the Centre now and then fulfil the vows.”

Later, addressing a road show in support of P. Venkatrama Reddy, he said the party’s Medak candidate had promised to allocate `100 crore from his family property to serve the people by forming a trust. “As a committed officer he had served the people. I appeal to you to give him the chance to represent you.”

At an election meeting in support of Karimnagar candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar in Chandurthi of Rajanna Sircilla district, Harish Rao recalled the schemes launched by the previous BRS government and claimed that power cuts had started, KCR kits, Kalyana Lakshmi and Rythu Bandhu schemes had been stopped.

Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay had done nothing for the people of Karimnagar, he just distributed Lord Sri Rama ‘akshintalu’ and photos of Gods to the people. He claimed that the BJP government had stopped PF pension for bidi workers.