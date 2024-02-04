Harish accepts CM’s dare to debate irrigation woes

Hyderabad: Former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao has accepted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's challenge for a debate in the Assembly regarding the transfer of Krishna river projects to the Krishna board.

Harish Rao asserted that, despite pressure from the Centre, the BRS government had not handed over the projects. He highlighted the condition of a 50 per cent share of water for Telangana state, recognition of Srisailam as a hydel project, and considering only 20 per cent of drinking water in the account.

"Revanth Reddy has no idea about these issues. He is deliberately bringing up water problems. Wasn't it the Congress that passed the bill to hand over the projects to the Centre during state bifurcation? Senior Congress leaders Jaipal Reddy and Jairam Ramesh had drafted the bill," he alleged.

Harish Rao accused the Congress government of risking the state's interests by handing over the projects two months after coming to power, emphasising potential water issues in Hyderabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahbubnagar if the projects were transferred.