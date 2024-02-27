Gujarat CM asks people in Telangana to vote for BJP

Hyderabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday appealed to the people of Telangana to elect the BJP in all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies for the ‘Modi Guarantee'.

“The people of Telangana have been misled by the Congress by giving false promises in the last Assembly elections. The Congress government is not in a position to fulfil the poll promises. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled all the promises cent percent in his 10 year tenure,” said Bhupendra Patel.

Participating as a chief guest in a huge rally organised as part of Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Khairatabad, Bhupendra Patel said he was fully aware of how Narendra Modi, as a Chief Minister of Gujarat, had addressed irrigation and drinking water, power shortage and road network issues in Gujarat.

“Now as the Prime Minister, he resolved the 500-year-old issue of the reconstruction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and fully integrated Kashmir with India by abrogating Article 370. The Zero tolerance for terrorism had ensured law and order in the country. All states in the country got equal importance in the Modi regime. Narendra Modi will ensure the country to emerge as the third largest country in a very short period in his third term,” he said.

The Gujarat Chief Minister also said that a number of world leaders and developed nations have been recognising Narendra Modi as the most powerful person.

While concluding his speech, he raised the slogan `Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat' by mistake. However, he realised his faux paus and shouted ‘Jai Telangana'.

Earlier, BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy and OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman addressed the gathering.