Groups within Sullurpet YSRC Nearly Come to Blows

Tirupati: Simmering group rivalries within the ruling YSRC in the Sullurpet (SC) Assembly constituency escalated on Wednesday with two feuding factions nearly coming to blows during a campaign event.

MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah has already launched his poll campaign in Sullurpet town. His supporters owing allegiance to NDCCB (Nellore District Cooperative Central Bank) chairman Kamireddy Satyanarayana Reddy allegedly tried to attack Kalathuru Sekhar Reddy, YSRC Sullurpet town president, who belongs to the faction opposing Satyanarayana Reddy.

But for police intervening in a timely manner, the situation would have turned violent, as supporters of Sekhar Reddy were there in good numbers. Groups belonging to Sullurpet municipal chairman Dabbala Sreemanth Reddy and party leader Kalathuru Sunil Reddy have rallied in favour of Sekhar Reddy.

The lit fuse got put off after MLA Sanjeevaiah, MPP Alluri Anil Reddy, and other senior leaders intervened, pacified Sekhar Reddy and his supporters, and sent them away from the scene.

However, Sekhar Reddy has gone on to lodge a complaint with area police sub-inspector Rahim Reddy, alleging a threat to his life from his rivals.

Animosity between Satyanarayana and Sekhar Reddy factions has been simmering for some time now, with both lodging police complaints against each other. Sekhar Reddy has accused the NDCCB chairman of harbouring a grudge against him after he questioned the latter’s involvement in the illegal transportation of gravel and sand.

"Satyanarayana Reddy tried to get his men to attack me during the campaign. He keeps threatening to kill me with his gunmen," Sekhar Reddy told media.

The YSRC Sullurpet town president says he has informed the MLA about the threat from Satyanarayana Reddy, apart from bringing the issue to the notice of the high command through Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Significantly, YSRC leadership has already cautioned both groups against the ill effects of infighting during the elections. But the advice appears to have fallen on deaf ears so far.

Sekhar Reddy has demanded that action be taken against those who tried to assault him.