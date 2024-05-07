Visakhapatnam: Postal ballot voting for government employees on election duty continued for the second day on Monday in ASR districts and Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, preparations were underway for home voting from the 7th of this month.

Under the EC guidelines, home voting will be facilitated for individuals aged 85 years and above, as well as for those with a 40 per cent disability, on May 7 and 8.

Collector Mallikarjuna, who is the district election officer of Visakhapatnam, announced that arrangements have been made to accommodate 1,404 applicants for home voting in the district. Some 51 teams have been appointed for this purpose.

"The process will involve a seven-member committee ensuring a secret voting process in the presence of the Post Office, two assistants, videographer, escort, and polling agents," stated Mallikarjuna.

Furthermore, voters who have previously applied for Ballot Less Voting (BLVs) through Form-12D will have a team of seven officers visiting their homes to facilitate the voting.

Addressing concerns regarding missed opportunities, the collector clarified that individuals unable to vote on the 7th and 8th will be given another chance on May 9.

Meanwhile, voting activity is on at the Paderu constituency facilitation centre. Returning officer JC Bhavana says that a total of 864 individuals cast their votes via postal ballot on Monday. Additionally, in the Paderu constituency, 15 people utilized home voting services on Monday. Some 64 out of 68 identified home voters in the Paderu constituency exercised their voting rights.